K-pop boy band tops US chart

This month, big names in K-pop and J-pop have released new music - from South Korean juggernauts BTS to Japanese singer-actors Masaki Suda and Tomoya Nakamura.

1 POP

ICE CREAM

Blackpink with Selena Gomez

Hear it on: Spotify, Apple Music and other music streaming platforms

Watch it on: bit.ly/3k5gEMh

K-pop girl group Blackpink show off their sexy side in a collaboration with American singer Selena Gomez.

Ice Cream, a bright and flirty summer release, has plenty of sexual innuendos and double entendres playing off the theme of ice cream.

2 POP

SUPADUPA

Oh My Girl

Hear it on: Spotify, Apple Music and other music streaming platforms

Watch it on: bit.ly/3haHhNC

Seven-member girl group Oh My Girl has worked with South Korean animated children's character Pororo for an adorable, family-friendly hit. Supadupa is a catchy and optimistic tune that keeps one's spirits up.

3 POP

BAD BLOOD

Super Junior D&E

Hear it on: Spotify, Apple Music and other music streaming platforms

Watch it on: bit.ly/2Zk9UlC

D&E - a sub-unit consisting of Donghae and Eunhyuk from South Korean boy band Super Junior - have released their latest mini-album, Bad Blood. The track B.A.D is a dance-electronic number with trap influences.

4 DISCO POP

DYNAMITE

BTS

Hear it on: Spotify, Apple Music and other music streaming platforms

Watch it on: bit.ly/3hdYLJh

The unstoppable K-pop boy band BTS (above) are back with their first fully English single Dynamite - a catchy summertime tune with a retro disco vibe.

The single debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in the United States, making the septet the first all-Korean act to pull off such an achievement.

Dynamite's music video, with its multiple costume changes and slick choreography, is also a joy to watch.

5 POP

LOVE SYNONYM #1: RIGHT FOR ME

Wonho

Hear it on: Spotify, Apple Music and other music streaming platforms

Watch it on: bit.ly/3hcS8ab

Singer Wonho, formerly of K-pop boy band Monsta X, is fully leaning into his masculine sex appeal as a soloist.

His debut EP kicks off with Open Mind, a track that seduces its listener to embark on a night of abandon - or, as the lyrics put it, "to go from zero to a hundred in one night".

6 ROCK

SANKYU KAMI-SAMA (THANK YOU, GOD)

Masaki Suda and Tomoya Nakamura

Hear it on: Spotify, Apple Music and other music streaming platforms

Watch it on: bit.ly/2ZnnIvM

Japanese singer-actors Masaki Suda and Tomoya Nakamura team up for an optimistic rock song about moving forward with the help of friends amid difficulties.

The duo's heartfelt delivery, accompanied by guitars and drums, give the track a down-to-earth quality.

7 POP

GUNJOU (ULTRAMARINE)

Yoasobi

Hear it on: Spotify, Apple Music and other music streaming platforms

Watch it on: bit.ly/35fssr3

This Japanese duo, made up of Vocaloid music producer Ayase and vocalist Ikura, have enjoyed great popularity at home since they released their debut single, Yoru Ni Kakeru (Racing Into The Night), late last year.

Gunjou, their fifth single, features a prominent electronic sound.

8 ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC

100

SuperM

Hear it on: Spotify, Apple Music and other music streaming platforms

Watch it on: bit.ly/2DG2NfB

The powerful 100 from SuperM (above) - a special South Korean boy band made up of seven members of four SM Entertainment groups - is a pre-release from their debut album Super One, which is slated to be out this month.

The anthem-like track is certain to get people on their feet and jumping.

9 ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC

PRETTY PLEASE

Jackson (Got7) and Galantis

Hear it on: Spotify, Apple Music and other music streaming platforms

Watch it on: bit.ly/3m5t3kU

South Korean boy band Got7's Hong Kong member Jackson Wang pays tribute to the city's classic 1990s movies in the music video of his new single, Pretty Please. In it, he chases his love through the rain in a set reminiscent of the territory's streets. The dance break in the middle of the video is a must-watch.

The song is a collaboration with Swedish electronic dance music duo Galantis.

10 POP

NOTE

Mone Kamishiraishi

Hear it on: Spotify, Apple Music and other music streaming platforms

Watch it on: bit.ly/2FjVMl0

The Japanese singer-actress, best known for voicing the female lead in hit anime movie Your Name (2016) and starring in romance drama An Incurable Case Of Love earlier this year, has released a new album, Note.

Kamishiraishi has a sweet, feminine voice that makes for easy listening. She also contributed lyrics for one of the songs, Akubi (Yawn).