K-pop boy band Pentagon to perform here on Nov 2

Barely 24 hours after their performance at HallyuPopFest last weekend, South Korean group Pentagon have announced their return to Singapore in November.

The nine-man band will perform their first full concert in Singapore at The Star Theatre on Nov 2, as the last stop on their 2019 Pentagon World Tour, titled Prism.

Tickets from $98 to $228 go on sale at 10am on June 11 across all Apactix ticketing channels, said concert promoter CK Star Entertainment in a statement on Monday.

Formed by Cube Entertainment, the boy band enthralled fans with a 25-minute set at the 2019 HallyuPopFest. Their first showcase here was an introductory concert in June 2017 at the Kallang Theatre.

The band comprise Jinho, Hui, Hong-seok, Shin-won, Yeo One, Yan An, Yuto, Kino and Woo-seok - all of whom first met on South Korean survival reality show Pentagon Maker in 2016.

Following their debut, the band found fame on home soil and in Japan within a year. Their single, Shine, last year catapulted them onto the world stage and now ranks No. 69 on Billboard's The 100 Best Songs of 2018.

BOOK IT /2019 PENTAGON WORLD TOUR PRISM

WHERE: The Star Theatre, 04-01 1 Vista Exchange Green WHEN: Nov 2, 6pm ADMISSION: $98 to $228 from Apactix (go to www.apactix.com or call 3158-8588)

Originally composed of 10 members, Pentagon was whittled down to nine when member E'Dawn left the group in November last year.