K-pop boy band Exo holding concert in Singapore in September

SINGAPORE - South Korean boyband Exo will be holding a concert in Singapore in September.

Concert organiser One Production announced on its Facebook page on Aug 7 that the group will make a stop in Singapore for their fifth concert tour - Exploration.

Fans can catch the group on Sept 15 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. Ticketing details for the concert have yet to be released.

The nine-member group, known for hits like Ko Ko Bop (2017) and Monster (2016), currently has seven active members as Xiumin and D.O enlisted into the South Korean military earlier this year. Chinese member Lay Zhang will not be part of the tour due to work commitments in China.

The Facebook post garnered over 400 comments and 1,000 likes in less than a day.

Exo performed at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in 2018 as part of their previous world tour.

Their current tour kicked off in July in Seoul and is expected to head to cities such as Hong Kong and Manila.

Exo - which debuted in 2012 - has remained popular since its early days and is one of the most commercially successful boy bands in the K-pop industry.

Their last album, Don't Mess Up My Tempo, released last November, debuted on the Billboard 200 charts at 23 - their highest-charting entry to date.