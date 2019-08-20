K-pop boy band Exo bring fifth world tour to Singapore in September

SINGAPORE - South Korean boy band Exo will return to Singapore for their fifth world tour titled Exo Planet #5 - Exploration in September.

They will perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Sept 15. Tickets are pricedfrom $178 to $298 and will go on sale Sunday (Aug 25) at noon via Sports Hub Tix ticketing channels.

An exclusive priority sale for Singtel mobile customers will begin one day prior at 10am.

This will be the nine-member group's fourth consecutive year of performing in Singapore. Their last world tour, Exo Planet #4 - Elyxion, brought them here last March (2018).

While the group has nine members officially, this tour will not include Xiumin and D.O, who are currently fulfilling their mandatory military obligations in South Korea. Chinese member Lay Zhang is also reportedly not joining the tour due to prior work commitments in China.

Exo - which debuted in 2012 - kicked off their tour in Seoul earlier in July, performing for some 90,000 fans there.

BOOK IT/EXO PLANET #5 -EXPLORATION - IN SINGAPORE

WHERE: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk WHEN: Sept 15, 4pm ADMISSION: $178 to $298 from Sports Hub Tix (call 3158-7888 or go to www.sportshub.com.sg) from Sunday (Aug 25), 12pm

The group has been popular since its early days - they debuted in 2012 - and is one of the most commercially successful boy bands in the K-pop industry.

Their last album, Don't Mess Up My Tempo, released last November (2018), debuted on the United States' Billboard 200 at No. 23 - their highest entry on the chart to date.