K-pop band Pentagon to return for first full concert in November

SINGAPORE - Barely 24 hours after their performance at HallyuPopFest last weekend, South Korean group Pentagon have announced their return to Singapore come November.

The nine-man band will perform their first full concert at The Star Theatre on Nov 2, as the last stop on their 2019 Pentagon World Tour, titled Prism.

Tickets from $98 to $228 go on sale at 10am on June 11 across all Apactix ticketing channels, said concert promoter CK Star Entertainment in a statement on Monday ( May 27).

Formed by Cube Entertainment, the boyband enthralled fans with a 25-minute set at the 2019 HallyuPopFest. Their first showcase here was an introductory concert in June 2017 at the Kallang Theatre.

The band comprises members Jinho, Hui, Hongseok, Shinwon, Yeo One, Yan An, Yuto, Kino and Wooseok - all of whom first met on South Korean survival reality show Pentagon Maker in 2016.

Following their debut, the band found fame on home soil and in Japan within a year.

Their 2018 single Shine catapulted them onto the world stage, and now ranks 69 on Billboard's The 100 Best Songs of 2018.

Originally composed of 10 members, Pentagon was whittled down to nine when member E'Dawn left the group last November.

BOOK IT/2019 PENTAGON WORLD TOUR PRISM

WHERE: The Star Theatre, The Star Performing Arts Centre

WHEN: Nov 2, 6pm

ADMISSION: $98 to $288 from Apactix (go to www.apactix.com or call 3158 8588)