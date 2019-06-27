K-pop band Nu'est go solo here in August

K-pop boy band Nu'est will be back in Singapore for their first solo concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Aug 24.

The quintet, one of the acts featured at music festival HallyuPopFest last month, are known for hits such as Face (2012), Action (2012) and Bet Bet, released in April.

Formed in 2012, the group comprise JR, Aron, Baekho, Minhyun and Ren. They have released two albums, Re:Birth (2014) and Bridge The World (2015).

They have also released six EPs, including Happily Ever After, which went to No. 1 on the Korean charts after it was released in April. The EP also peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard World Album charts.

The Singapore show is part of a tour that kicked off in Seoul in April and includes stops in Bangkok, Hong Kong, Jakarta, Manila, Kuala Lumpur and Taiwan.

