K-idol returns to the small screen

If absence makes the heart grow fonder, fans of South Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun must be eagerly counting down to Saturday.

That is when the debonair heart-throb - who shot to superstardom after acting in K-dramas such as Moon Embracing The Sun (2012) and My Love From The Star (2013 to 2014) - will make his much anticipated small-screen return as a leading man after completing his military service last July.

His last starring role in a television series was in The Producers (2015). In the new romance drama It's Okay To Not Be Okay on Netflix, Kim, 32, plays Moon Gang-tae, a caregiver in a psychiatric ward.

During a recent virtual press conference with the Asia-Pacific media, the star said from Seoul that while serving in the military, he felt a thirst to be on screen again.

He added: "After my military service, I have become physically stronger and a little bit more experienced.

"I think that for anyone who has seen my acting prior to that, you will be able to notice that once you see our show."

When he first read the script for the show, he felt his heart ache and decided the show was something he wanted to challenge himself to do.

"I wanted to be able to express that heartache in my acting."

In the 16-episode drama, Kim's character meets a female author of children's books, Ko Mun-yeong, played by South Korean actress Seo Yea-ji. What transpires is an unusual romance between the two as they end up healing each other's emotional and psychological wounds.

Gang-tae is described as patient, smart and able to empathise with others. But although the character seems strong, when he is by himself, he is much weaker.

Kim said: "I wanted to be able to express all of the hurt that Gang-tae has." He added that he wants this vulnerability to resonate with viewers.

When his character meets Mun-yeong, he lets his guard down. "He is able to complain about things and becomes like a child in front of her. So, I think meeting Mun-yeong is like a transitional point in Gang-tae's life."

On working with Seo, the actor recalled: "As one tends to be around people you meet for the first time, there was a sense of awkwardness and difficulty between the two of us."

But as the actors spent a lot of time together and began to get into character, there grew to be "a comfortable chemistry" between them.

Seo, 30, who was also at the press conference, said of her co-star: "From my first day, he has been considerate towards me. I feel like our chemistry started off, and continues to be, quite good.

"I would even go as far as to say he is probably the best partner whom I have had."

Seo said of her character: "She lacks the ability to feel empathy towards other people. She is a cold character. I have to channel this image of a witch to express her."

But the character goes through a significant change after meeting Gang-tae, the actress added.

Seo's credits include the psychological thriller Save Me (2017) and the legal thriller Lawless Lawyer (2018).

Asked what made her decide to take on her latest project, she cited director Park Shin-woo for his "irresistible" talent and writer Jo Yong for the intriguing story.

She added: "Last but not least, I think any actress would be extremely happy to have Kim as her partner.

"I had no reason not to do it."

• It's Okay To Not Be Okay premieres on Netflix on Saturday at 9.30pm.