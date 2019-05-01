K-idol Park Yoo-chun admits to drug use

SEOUL • When K-pop singer Park Yoo-chun was said to have taken drugs with ex-fiancee Hwang Ha-na, he held a press conference to declare his innocence.

When he was hauled up for police questioning, he still maintained his stand, despite CCTV footage allegedly showing him picking up a drug package from a quiet location after sending money to a dealer's account.

But after a hair test indicated that he took drugs, Park, 32, on Monday finally owned up to his misdeeds, the police said.

The singer, who was arrested last week, admitted that he took drugs alone or with Hwang, reported The Korea Herald.

"I have had a fear about giving myself up. But I have now come to think that I have to admit what I have to admit and apologise for what I have to apologise," Park reportedly told the police on Monday.

His lawyer said he is no longer representing the singer after he confessed, in the latest development in a K-pop scandal that has also engulfed other singers.

Hwang, a socialite, has also been arrested.