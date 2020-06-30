K-idol Park Bo-gum to enlist in navy for mandatory military service in August

Popular South Korean actor Park Bo-gum will soon be bidding his fans a brief goodbye as he is expected to enlist in the navy for his mandatory two-year military service.

The 27-year-old rose to fame in series such as Reply 1988 (2015), period drama Love In The Moonlight (2016) and Encounter (2018). He will be part of the naval military band, specialising in the piano.

According to Yonhap news agency, he will enlist on Aug 31 at the Navy Education and Training Command in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province, for basic military training before transferring to the Navy headquarters in the central city of Gyeryong.

Park, who is also known as a singer, released his debut solo album in March.

According to Korean entertainment news outlet Soompi, his agency Blossom Entertainment added that he will wrap up filming on the movie Wonderland and drama series Record Of Youth first.

The star will also be releasing a new song before bidding farewell titled All My Love on August 10. It is produced by singer-songwriter Sam Kim and billed as a gift from Park to his fans.