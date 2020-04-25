K-drama Hotel Del Luna to have its own exhibition

SEOUL • Still cannot get enough of K-drama Hotel Del Luna (2019)? A special exhibition might be the fix you need.

The exhibition will include props and costumes and even original set pieces, such as the frightening Room 13, the office of the lead character Jang Man-wol (played by singer IU), and the sky bar.

Fans will also get the chance to tour the hotel for the dead in a 360-degree virtual-reality experience.

The organisers of the exhibition announced this week that they have signed a licence agreement for the drama.

The event will be held at the M Contemporary gallery at the Le Meridien Hotel in Gangnam, Seoul.

The exhibition is set to open on June 6 and will run till Oct 5.

Many fans have expressed their excitement over the exhibition. One wrote: "After the Covid-19 travel ban is lifted, I'm going to visit South Korea and see these IU billboards and eat lots of authentic Korean food with Chamisul".

Another quips: "I wonder if the hotel's guests (ghosts) will be there as well."