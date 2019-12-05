Justin Timberlake apologises to wife Jessica Biel after he is seen holding another woman's hands

He was seen holding the hands of his movie co-star.

Now, Justin Timberlake is holding his hands up, admitting that he suffered a lapse in judgment in the incident that occurred on Nov 21.

Then, Timberlake, 38, who is married to Jessica Biel, was photographed behaving intimately with Alisha Wainwright.

On Wednesday (Dec 4), he apologised to Biel in an Instagram post, writing: "I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family, I feel it is important to address recent rumours that are hurting the people I love."

In a bid to set the record straight, he added: "A few weeks ago, I displayed a strong lapse in judgment - but let me be clear - nothing happened between me and my co-star.

"I drank way too much that night and I regret my behaviour. I should have known better."

"This is not the example I want to set for my son," Timberlake, who is also a singer, added.

"I apologise to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be."

He married Biel, 37, in 2012 after five years of dating.

They have one son, Silas, four.

Last month, rumours of a possible marital rift surfaced when he was spotted cozying up to Wainwright, 30, in a bar in New Orleans.

Related Story Miley Cyrus slams rumours that she cheated on Liam Hemsworth

Related Story Jacqueline Wong's first Instagram post since cheating scandal with singer Andy Hui in April

Related Story Boyz singer Steven Cheung does odd jobs in hotel for income after cheating scandal

They are appearing in a movie called Palmer which is being shot.

The two portray lovers in a story that tracks the friendship between an ex-convict and a boy from a troubled home.

People magazine cited a source as saying that the New Orleans incident had been blown out of proportion, and that Timberlake and Wainright were also partying with production crew in the bar.

Biel has not commented on the incident but she was seen in public shortly after the news broke.

She was still wearing her wedding ring, signalling perhaps that she believes that her husband had not betrayed her.

A representative for Wainwright had also shut down the hanky-panky talk, saying: "There is no validity to this speculation. They are working on a project together."