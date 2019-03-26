Justin Bieber taking time out so he won't 'fall apart'

NEW YORK (DPA) - Canadian pop star Justin Bieber says he is taking time away from music to address mental health issues.

The 25-year-old admitted fans had correctly criticised him for being "unhappy" and "unable emotionally" to provide "energetic" entertainment during his third world tour in 2016 -2017.

"I have been looking, seeking, trial and error as most of us do, I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep-rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don't fall apart, so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be," Bieber wrote on Instagram.

In November, Bieber confirmed he had recently married model Hailey Baldwin.

While acknowledging music "is very important to me", Bieber said nothing "comes before my family and my health".

"I will come with a kick-a** album ASAP," he added.

The Purpose world tour was in support of his so-named fourth album.

It was one of the highest-grossing music tours of all time, but was cancelled with 15 shows remaining, with Bieber at the time citing depression and exhaustion.

He has released two singles since, with the second a collaboration with Chance The Rapper and Quavo of Migos.