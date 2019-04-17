Justin Bieber sued over car accident

LOS ANGELES • In 2017, Justin Bieber hit a photographer when he was driving away from a church event.

He got out of the vehicle to check on the victim and waited till medical help arrived. The police said he cooperated with their officers and was released.

They noted that the singer was distracted by the paparazzi's flashing cameras and said the victim should not have stood on the street.

The victim - Mr William Wilson, a photographer - was also quoted by media then as saying that "Bieber's a good kid, accidents happen".

"I think the truck was a little too big for him, though, because there's no way he could see over the front."

But he is now taking a U-turn and suing Bieber, 25, for negligence in the way he drove his pick-up truck in the Los Angeles incident.

According to celebrity portal TMZ, Mr Wilson is seeking unspecified damages for his "permanent disability, emotional damages and general damages".