Justin Bieber partly responsible for closure of Iceland canyon to tourists

REYKJAVIK - It could be argued by nature lovers that what Justin Bieber did was not cool.

After the American singer filmed a video in 2015 for the song I'll Show You in the Fjarárgljúfur canyon in Iceland, the place became a red-hot attraction.

The video has been viewed more than 440 million times on YouTube.

But the spike in visitor arrivals threatened the canyon's fragile eco-system, reported People magazine.

Now, the environmental authorities have decided to close the attraction till June 1, to allow the canyon to get some much-needed breathing space.

"This canyon was somewhat unknown. The great increase in foot traffic began after Bieber came. There has been an increase of 50 per cent to 80 per cent between 2016 and 2018," an official said.

Visit Iceland director Inga Hlin told CNN Travel that the canyon was "just a natural wonder that wasn't meant to be that popular. We need to build a better infrastructure there so we can invite people all year round".