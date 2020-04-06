Jung, Marianne Faithfull test positive

SEOUL/LONDON • South Korean singer Jung Yun-hak, the leader and vocalist of boy band Supernova, has tested positive for Covid-19, becoming the first K-pop celebrity to be infected with the coronavirus.

The band confirmed the news on their Japanese website last Friday. They said that Jung, 35, tested positive last Wednesday and is now undergoing treatment at a hospital in Seoul.

The statement said he returned to South Korea on March 24 after a promotional tour in Japan.

Supernova were launched in 2007 as Choshinsung in Korean and made their Japanese debut in 2009, where they were known as Choshinsei. They were rebranded as Super-nova in 2018.

Meanwhile, American singer Pink, 40, disclosed on Instagram that she and her three-year-old son tested positive for Covid-19 two weeks ago, but added that they have been retested and received negative results a few days ago.

She said it was "an absolute travesty and failure" of the government not to make testing more widely accessible in the country.

She announced she was donating US$500,000 (S$719,200) to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia in honour of her mother, who worked there for 18 years in the Cardiomyopathy and Heart Transplant Centre.

Pink added that she was also donating US$500,000 to the City of Los Angeles Mayor's Emergency Covid-19 Crisis Fund to support the healthcare professionals who are battling on the front lines every day.

In London, British singer Marianne Faithfull has tested positive for coronavirus and is being treated in hospital, her publicists said last Saturday.

"Marianne Faithfull's manager... has confirmed that Marianne is being treated for Covid-19 in hospital in London," tweeted music industry publicists Republic Media.

"She is stable and responding to treatment. We wish her well and a full and speedy recovery."

Faithfull's friend, American avant-garde performer Penny Arcade, wrote on her Facebook page that the singer went into hospital last Tuesday, reportedly after developing a cold while in self-isolation.

"She has withstood and survived so much in her life - including being Marianne Faithful - that to be taken down by a virus would be such a tragedy," wrote Arcade, whose real name is Susana Ventura.

Faithfull, 73, was one of the icons of the 1960s and catapulted to fame at the age of 17 with the song As Tears Go By, written by Mick Jagger and Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones.

She has had a five-decade career as a singer-songwriter and stage and film actress. But she has also had well-documented battles with drug addiction and health issues.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE