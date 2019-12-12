Juice WRLD's death sends shudder through SoundCloud rap world

NEW YORK • The shocking death of artist Juice WRLD has renewed mainstream focus on the "SoundCloud rappers", a hip-hop subgenre whose angsty, jagged sound has taken the Internet - and the charts - by storm.

The unpolished movement takes its name from the Berlin-headquartered platform where its artists launched to fame, a streaming site started in 2007 that lends itself to discovery without the traditional gatekeepers.

But the scene, once seen as hip-hop's disruptor, is increasingly succumbing to a tragic fate: Rapper Juice WRLD's weekend death, causes still unknown, was only the latest to strike the subgenre.

The DIY site SoundCloud was once rap's Wild West, where wannabe musicians uploaded their rough, often emotionally vulnerable music, promoting it to their digitally savvy fan base elsewhere on social media.

The movement's aesthetic fed the music's virality: neon-dyed dreads bloomed from rappers' skulls like mushrooming highlighter bouquets, as their signature facial tattoos promoted traction on platforms such as Instagram.

In recent years, the SoundCloud rappers took their chaotic energy mainstream, as the buzzy scene triggered bidding wars among labels to sign music's latest shiny object.

According to American media, rough estimates of major deals included US$8 million (S$10.9 million) to the hyperactive 19-year-old Lil Pump and US$10 million to XXXTentacion, who signed weeks before his murder last year.

Streaming's reign set the stage for the SoundCloud rappers' rise, allowing artists to evade the industry's traditional power brokers and drop music whenever they wanted.

SoundCloud is also a haven for DJs and 17-year-old breakout superstar Billie Eilish first went viral there.

But rap is the dominating force in the industry today, accounting for about a quarter of on-demand streams last year, according to market monitor BuzzAngle.

Rappers "as a group are making music about what's happening today - and making it available", said Professor Larry Miller, director of New York University's music business programme.

"I think they got the power of free, or cheap, music-making tools and free music distribution faster and in larger numbers than other genres did," he said. "They are just putting the art out there - and doing it fast."

But though the SoundCloud rappers appeared a burgeoning force, the movement appears to be imploding.

A hip-hop mutation with a punk spirit, many of its figures lead volatile, sometimes crime-ridden lives.

Its outlaw artist XXXTentacion - who broke out with the lurid hit Look At Me! - was murdered at age 20. Others have succumbed to the demons evoked in their art: Juice WRLD's death followed the passing of fellow rapper Lil Peep, sometimes dubbed SoundCloud's Kurt Cobain, who suffered an accidental drug overdose in 2017.

Though the musical movement is sometimes overshadowed by associated drugs and violence, lyrically, the subgenre marked a shift for hip-hop.

The bars get emotionally raw and are sometimes less akin to traditional hip-hop than 2000s-era emo rock bands such as Panic! at the Disco.

Juice WRLD - whose breakout hit Lucid Dreams stayed for months in the top 10 of Billboard's hottest songs last year - was particularly known for exploring weighty themes, including mortality and heartache, contrasting foreboding beats with tender, melodic hooks.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE