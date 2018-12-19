Josh Groban to perform here in February

American singer, songwriter and actor Josh Groban will stage his debut concert in Singapore at The Star Theatre on Feb 25.

Famous for operatic pop hits such as his 2003 rendition of You Raise Me Up, 2006's You Are Loved (Don't Give Up) and 2002's To Where You Are, the show will feature him backed by a full orchestra and choir.

The concert is part of the 37-year-old's Josh Groban Bridges Tour, which is named after his eighth album. Bridges was released in September and peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard album charts.

The tour also includes dates in countries such as the Philippines and Poland. Tickets from $108 to $328 will be available from 10am today until the end of tomorrow for Singtel customers. Public sales start at 10am on Friday through Sistic.

Known for his rich, baritone voice, Groban has sold more than 30 million albums since releasing his self-titled debut album in 2001. He has earned four Grammy nominations, including for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for Noel (2007), Stages (2015) and Stages Live (2016).

He has also acted in films such as the 2011 romantic comedy, Crazy, Stupid, Love, and television shows such as the American version of sitcom The Office (2005 to 2013). He can currently be seen playing a policeman in the Netflix comedy drama, The Good Cop.

He made his Broadway debut in the 2016 staging of Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet Of 1812, which earned him a Tony Award nomination for Best Actor In A Musical.

