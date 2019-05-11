Joseph Chang married and a father

TAIPEI • This is probably one of the best-kept secrets in Taiwan's entertainment industry.

Actor Joseph Chang, 35, has been a husband and father since last year, according to sources quoted by Taiwan's Apple Daily.

He confirmed the news when he was asked by the Taiwanese newspaper on Thursday.

Not much is known about his wife as he prefers to keep his personal life private and she is not from the entertainment industry.

Apple Daily says she is about the same age as Chang and the couple dated briefly when they were in their 20s.

The actor has reportedly dated several women, such as singer Yuki Hsu, actress Ada Pan and model Chang Chia-yu, after he broke off with his then girlfriend.

They resumed their relationship in late 2016 and she is said to be well liked by Chang's mother and sister.

The couple registered their marriage in a low-profile ceremony last year and their son was born in December.

Chang rose to fame after he was nominated for Best New Performer and Best Supporting Actor for the movie Eternal Summer at the Golden Horse Awards in 2006.

He is also well known for starring in television serial While We Were Drunk with Rainie Yang and Tiffany Hsu, for which he was nominated for Best Leading Actor in a TV Series at Taiwan's Golden Bell Awards in 2011.

He won the Best Actor award for his role in the movie Girlfriend, Boyfriend, which also starred Gwei Lun-mei and Rhydian Vaughan, at the Taipei Film Awards in 2012.

He starred in Hong Kong TV miniseries The Trading Floor with Francis Ng and Patrick Tam last year and will feature in Netflix's first Chinese-language original series, Nowhere Man, later this year.