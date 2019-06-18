Jonas Brothers score a No. 1 album for first time in a decade

NEW YORK (NYTimes) - The Jonas Brothers returned to No. 1 on Billboard's album chart for the first time in 10 years, thanks to a bundling deal that tied copies of the album to tickets to their reunion tour.

Happiness Begins, their first studio album since 2009, claimed the top spot with the biggest overall number of the year so far.

According to Nielsen, it had 414,000 "equivalent album units" in the United States - a number that includes 68 million streams and 357,000 copies as a full album.

But many of those full albums went to fans who bought tickets to the Jonas Brothers' tour, rather than buying the album by itself.

Such deals have increasingly come under scrutiny as critics - and even some artists who participate in them - questioned whether they distort Billboard's weekly rankings.

Billie Eilish's When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? holds at No. 2.

Santana's Africa Speaks starts at No. 3, the 15th time the band - led by guitarist Carlos Santana - has reached the top 10.