Join these parties

Other than the off-track entertainment at the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix, there is plenty else happening around the city during race weekend. Rub shoulders with celebrities or party the night away at the chicest parties, both within and outside the F1 circuit.

JERMAINE DUPRI AT LAVO SINGAPORE

Hip-hop stalwart Jermaine Dupri is set to perform live at Lavo's Saturday Soiree Race Week Celebration.

As a producer and rapper extraordinaire, Dupri has been associated with some of the biggest names in hip hop and R&B, including Mariah Carey, Usher and Janet Jackson.

WHEN: Sept 15, 11pm till late

WHERE: Lavo Singapore, Level 57 Tower 1, Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue

ADMISSION: $41 via entertainment.marinabaysands.com/events or $45 at the door. Cover charge waived with a minimum spend of $100 a person on food and drinks. For table reservations, VIP table packages start at $1,500++, call 6688-8591

R3HAB AND JAY SEAN AT ZOUK SINGAPORE

Zouk's Checkpoint series, which runs from Friday to Sept 16, sees a star-studded line-up, including Dutch DJ-producer R3hab bringing the party tunes on Sept 15 and British urban act Jay Sean laying down sultry R&B tunes on Sept 16.

WHEN: R3hab (Sept 15, 10pm to 4am); Jay Sean (Sept 16, 10pm to 3am)

WHERE: Zouk, The Cannery, 3C River Valley Road

ADMISSION: R3hab ($50 for pre-sale tickets via ticketing.zoukclub.com/Main.aspx or $60 at the door - includes one standard house pour); Jay Sean (free admission before midnight; $20 after midnight at the door, inclusive of one standard house pour)

BOYZLIFE, JOEL MADDEN AND TABOO AT THE PODIUM LOUNGE

The 10th anniversary of annual trackside party Podium Lounge will see an eclectic mix of acts.

Friday kicks off with Boyzlife, made up of Keith Duffy (Boyzone) and Brian McFadden (Westlife); Sept 15 sees Joel Madden of Good Charlotte take to the decks as guest DJ; while Sept 16 will feature Taboo from the Black Eyed Peas.

WHEN: Sept 14 to 16, 10pm to 4am

WHERE: The Grand Ballroom - Level 1, The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore, 7 Raffles Avenue

ADMISSION: General admission: $188 for advance tickets via www.podiumlounge.com/sg/tickets or $218 at the door; general admission with a bottle of G.H. Mumm Champagne: $360 in advance and $390 at the door. VIP tables start at $1,488 for four people, including one magnum of G.H. Mumm Champagne and one bottle of Grey Goose vodka. E-mail vip@podiumlounge.com or call 9459-5211

AMBER LOUNGE

While the surprise international performer has yet to be announced, one of the hottest parties in town is celebrity-and F1 driver-favourite Amber Lounge, with its free-flow champagne, fashion shows and pumping party music.

WHEN: Sept 15 and 16, 11pm till late

WHERE: Temasek Reflections, Millenia Walk, 1 Temasek Avenue

ADMISSION: Individual passes start at $655 (Sept 15) and $1,215 (Sept 16) via amber-lounge.com/singapore. VIP tables start at $14,200. Go to amber-lounge.com, e-mail singapore@amber-lounge.com or call Amber Lounge's Monaco number: 377-97-77-1634

Anjali Raguraman