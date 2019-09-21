Johnnie To resigns as jury president

HONG KONG • The first blow came last month when China ordered the country's film industry to boycott the Golden Horse Awards in November.

Now, the Taipei event, considered the Oscars of the Chinese-language movie world, has been further rocked, with Johnnie To (left) quitting his position as jury president.

His pullout was announced on Thursday on a Facebook page of a film festival associated with the awards, with the Hong Kong director citing contract limitations with regard to a film investment.

Pundits say investors in film projects do not want to offend Beijing and run the risk of not being able to screen the movies in the huge Chinese market.

Earlier reports said the backers of Hong Kong films such as The White Storm 2 - Drug Lords, starring Andy Lau and Louis Koo; and Line Walker 2: Invisible Spy, starring Nick Cheung and Francis Ng, have yanked them out from the Golden Horse competition.

The pro-democracy demonstrations in Hong Kong have already seen artists, such as Pakho Chau and Ali Lee, who indicated their support for the protesters, getting the cold shoulder from their employers.

Taiwan director Wang Toon will take over To's jury job.

The fallout for the Golden Horse Awards started when Beijing was upset over what was said on stage in the event last year.

Taiwanese director Fu Yue, in her acceptance speech for Best Documentary, included comments supporting Taiwan's independence.

China, which regards Taiwan as its territory to be taken by force if necessary, earlier this year signalled its intention to play hard ball when it announced that its own film awards ceremony, Golden Roosters, would be held in Xiamen on the same day as the Golden Horse Awards on Nov 23.