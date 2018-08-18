John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John reunite for 40th anniversary celebration of 'Grease'

Cast members John Travolta (right) and Olivia Newton-John posing at the 40th anniversary screening of "Grease" at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.PHOTO: REUTERS
From left: Cast members Didi Conn, Barry Pearl, Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta pose at a 40th anniversary screening of "Grease" at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. PHOTO: REUTERS
From left: Cast members John Travolta, Barry Pearl, Didi Conn and Olivia Newton-John pretend to look away as they pose for a selfie at a 40th anniversary screening of Grease at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Beverly Hills, on Aug 15, 2018.PHOTO: REUTERS
BEVERLY HILLS (REUTERS) - "Grease" stars Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta on Wednesday (Aug 15) celebrated the 40th anniversary of their classic movie musical about teenagers finding their way at the fictional Rydell High.

The pair posed for cameras and showed off some dance moves at a screening in Beverly Hills hosted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

"The idea that they're honouring our movie, and that it's meant so much to the history of film, nothing's quite like it," Travolta said.

"I think it's a really prestigious moment."

Newton-John, now 69, played good girl Sandy in the 1978 film opposite Travolta, 64, as bad boy Danny.

The movie was adapted from a Broadway musical and featured a soundtrack of hits including "Summer Nights" and "Hopelessly Devoted to You."

Also attending the event were co-stars Didi Conn, who played Frenchie; Barry Pearl, who portrayed T-Birds member Doody; and director Randal Kleiser.

