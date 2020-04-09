John Prine was 'Mark Twain of American songwriting'

NEW YORK• American folk legend John Prine, widely considered one of his generation's most influential songwriters, died following complications of the coronavirus on Tuesday, his publicist said on behalf of his family.

He was 73.

Last Friday, Prine's wife Fiona had posted on social media the beloved country and folk star was on his eighth day in the intensive care unit on a ventilator and had pneumonia in both lungs.

Once dubbed the "Mark Twain of American songwriting" over his five decades in the music business, Prine carved an image as an off-the-cuff wordsmith who forged melancholy tales with a dose of surrealist wit.

American music icon Bob Dylan has named Prine among his favourite songwriters, citing the literary yarn Lake Marie as a favourite from his fellow folk bard's vast catalogue.

"Prine's stuff is pure Proustian existentialism," Dylan said in 2009. "Midwestern mind-trips to the nth degree."

Born on Oct 10, 1946, in Maywood, Illinois, Prine took up music as a hobby before emerging on the Chicago folk revivalist scene in the late 1960s, when he was discovered by country star Kris Kristofferson.

His 1971 self-titled debut album was a critical hit, a first collection of his unique social commentary and protest songs that would make the troubadour a staple of Americana for decades to come.

His anti-Vietnam War hit, Your Flag Decal Won't Get You Into Heaven Anymore, found a second coming in the early 2000s as the United States embarked on wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, earning Prine both standing ovations and angry hate mail.

The bluegrass-loving musician with a penchant for allegory enjoyed riffing on country music tropes with stereotypical spoofs, adding whimsical touches to heavier lyricism.

He spun tales of past loves as well as solitude, estrangement and regret, in work often streaked with prominent threads of mortality.

In 1981, tired of the recording establishment he considered exploitative of artists, Prine founded his own record label Oh Boy Records in Nashville.

The Grammy winner with 19 studio albums to his name this year received a lifetime achievement award from the Recording Academy, which praised him as "one of the most influential songwriters of his generation".

Last year, Prine was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame and, in 2016, joined elite company including Chuck Berry and Leonard Cohen in earning a prestigious songwriting award from the PEN literary organisation.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE