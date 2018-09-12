John Legend's Emmy win puts him on feted list

NEW YORK • After bagging an Emmy, John Legend has, well, become a legend of sorts, being one of only 15 folk who have won the EGOT - Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony - awards.

On Sunday, he took home a Creative Arts Emmy for his role in producing televised musical Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert.

He joins only 14 others who have received the quadruple crown, a distinguished list that includes actress Audrey Hepburn, comedian Mel Brooks and composer Richard Rodgers (the first to get all four).

But even on that unofficial list, Legend stands out. At 39, he is the second youngest to achieve the status and also the second fastest to earn the distinction.

It took Legend 12 years to finish after he began with a Grammy win in 2006 for best new artist. He went on to collect nine others.

Only songwriter Robert Lopez of The Book Of Mormon was younger, by less than a year. And he completed the set in 10 years.

Perhaps just as remarkably, there were only 12 EGOT champions before Sunday.

But five awards for Jesus Christ Superstar earned three admissions into the club. Composer Andrew Lloyd Webber received an Emmy, as did lyricist Tim Rice.

Legend's meteoric career netted a Tony Award last year for co-producing the August Wilson revival Jitney.

He claimed an Oscar in 2015 with Common for best original song for the film Selma.

With his EGOT, he became the second African-American member after actress Whoopi Goldberg.

His wife, model Chrissy Teigen, shared on social media what he did with his latest trophy. She filmed Legend, still in his tuxedo, pulling over a piano bench to reach the top shelf of his already crowded awards collection.

He placed the Emmy in the centre, stood back and grinned widely.

WASHINGTON POST