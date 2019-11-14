John Legend is People's Sexiest Man Alive

NEW YORK • He is already a legend, being the first black man to bag the coveted Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony for his work on stage and screen.

Now, singer-actor John Legend can also claim to be the "sexiest man alive", after he was crowned by People magazine on Tuesday.

But, for once perhaps, he admits to suffering "stage fright", wondering whether he can live up to the title.

"I was excited, but I was a little scared at the same time because it's a lot of pressure," the 40-year-old entertainer told People magazine.

"Everyone's going to be picking me apart to see if I'm sexy enough to hold this title.

"I'm (also) following Idris Elba, which is not fair and is not nice to me."

British actor Elba, 47, took the title last year.

Other actors and singers who have been given the honour by the magazine's editors in recent years include Blake Shelton, 43; Chris Hemsworth, 36; Adam Levine, 40; George Clooney, 58; and Channing Tatum, 39.

Legend, currently a coach on American television talent series The Voice, won the first of 10 Grammys for his 2004 debut album Get Lifted and its hit ballad Ordinary People.

He took home an Oscar for the song Glory for the 2014 movie Selma, a Tony in 2017 for co-producing Broadway play Jitney and an Emmy for producing a 2018 television adaptation of Jesus Christ Superstar in which he played Jesus.

Legend, who is married to model Chrissy Teigen, 33, and with whom he has two children, appears on the cover of the People magazine issue appearing on newsstands tomorrow.