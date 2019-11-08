Joey Yung slammed for wearing mask

HONG KONG • Chinese netizens have been quick to call out artists - such as Charmaine Sheh and Denise Ho - who support Hong Kong protesters.

The latest to face the wrath is singer Joey Yung whose wearing of a face mask on a plane was interpreted by some folk as a show of backing for Hong Kong independence even as she made money performing in mainland China.

The mask is a symbol of resistance in Hong Kong, which has been roiled by demonstrations.

Yung, 39, who found herself dropped from a gala event to be broadcast by Hunan Television in China amid the backlash, quickly posted her apology on Tuesday.

"It did not cross my mind a photo that was taken for fun could lead to the current controversy.

"For this, I offer my sincerest apologies. I feel sad to have made my family, colleagues, friends and those who love me worry."

She explained that she had put up the photo just to update her fans about her jetting off to work.

Yung, who recently staged 18 shows in August in Hong Kong, did not say why she needed to wear a mask though there is speculation that she could be ill or did not want to catch a virus from someone else.

"I love the motherland, love Hong Kong and I also love peace and hope everything will return to normal soon," she wrote.

Pleading for a second chance, she added that she will stick to what she does best, and "continue to share positive energy" through music.