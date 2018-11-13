Joe Perry collapses after performance

NEW YORK • Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry had to be stretchered out of New York's Madison Square Garden after he collapsed shortly following his performance last Saturday with rock superstar Billy Joel.

Perry, 68, suffered "shortness of breath and was treated backstage by paramedics, who gave the guitarist oxygen and used a tracheal tube to clear his airway", said a statement from a spokesman.

It added that he was "alert and responsive" on Sunday, after he was hospitalised, but would have to cancel an appearance later in the day at a rock 'n' roll fantasy camp in Florida.

"Perry is expected to return to the road later this month," the statement said.

Perry was playing the 1975 hit Walk This Way, penned by him and Aerosmith singer Steven Tyler and later covered by hip-hop group Run-DMC, before he collapsed in his dressing room, TMZ reported.

Perry, who has been inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, and, with Aerosmith, into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, is ranked by Rolling Stone magazine as one of the 100 greatest guitarists of all time.

In 2016, he also collapsed on stage during a performance with another band called Hollywood Vampires.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE