Joanne Peh celebrates birthday in advance

Singapore actress Joanne Peh celebrated her birthday a day earlier as a result of the enhanced circuit breaker measures.

Peh, who turned 37 last Saturday, posted online a photo of actor husband Qi Yuwu and their two children kissing her as she made a wish in front of a birthday cake.

She revealed in the post that the family celebrated her birthday in advance last Friday, as Qi had to pick up the cake he pre-ordered earlier, due to the enhanced circuit breaker measures.

The new measures affect the operation of establishments that sell only beverages, packaged snacks, confectioneries or desserts. As a result, most bakeries had to suspend operations.

Peh said in her post of the family celebration: "Best feeling in the world! While making my wish, the trio sprung this (kiss) on me. Grateful to be with family during this time!"

Peh and Qi, 43, married in 2014 and have two children - a son, two, and a daughter, four.