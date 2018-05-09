Joanna Dong is an 'auntie'

Jazz singer Joanna Dong says "being auntie is not about the clothes you wear, but about your attitude".
Jazz singer Joanna Dong says "being auntie is not about the clothes you wear, but about your attitude".PHOTO: RED ROOF RECORDS
Published
1 hour ago

The local jazz singer says becoming famous has not changed who she is

yipwy@sph.com.sg
@STyipwaiyee

Home-grown jazz singer Joanna Dong may have found regional fame after coming in third in reality TV singing contest Sing! China last year, but she insists she is still the same. And that means being "very auntie".

Speaking to the press at live music venue Barber Shop on Monday, the 36-year-old says: "Being auntie is not about the clothes you wear, but about your attitude.

TO READ THE FULL ARTICLE

Thank you for reading The Straits Times

You have reached one of our Premium stories. To continue reading, get access now or log in if you are a subscriber.

What is Premium?

New promotion with The Straits Times

For a limited time, get a Google Home or a Google Home Mini when you subscribe.

Learn more

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 09, 2018, with the headline 'Joanna Dong is an 'auntie''. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

SPH deepens foray in content marketing with BrandInsider relaunch
Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!
Content marketing with BrandInsider