J.Lo promotes her beauty line while basking in sunset

NEW YORK • There is no one who can pull off a summer's glow better than Jennifer Lopez, also known by her nickname J.Lo.

The 51-year-old singer, dressed in a floral maxi sundress, went on Instagram on Sunday to share a series of sunset-lit selfies with her 130 million followers.

The Hustlers star captioned the images, "Sunset glow…", with the photos showing off the star's bronzed features.

And the pandemic is not stopping Lopez from enjoying the small things in life. One of the shots showed her relaxing on a deck as she gazes out at the sunset.

To complete her relaxed summery ensemble, she spotted a low bun, brown smoky eye shadow and glossy nude lips.

But Lopez is doing more than sunning herself.

In the same post, the singer also teased followers with news of an upcoming make-up and skincare line - "#JLoBeauty coming soon", she wrote.

This is not the first time Lopez has made a reference to her venture into the beauty and skincare industry. Last week, she shared a behind-the-scenes shot of herself on Instagram, sitting at a vanity table.

"Don't want to keep you all waiting too much longer....." she wrote, hashtagging "#SomethingIsComing".

It seems that fans are excited. One netizen commented: "YAY JLOBEAUTY IM READY...YOU ARE SO BEAUTIFUL." Luxury handbag brand Coach seems to be excited about the line too, commenting: "Can't wait!"