JK Rowling says she is survivor of sexual assault

LONDON • Harry Potter author JK Rowling revealed on Wednesday she has been a victim of domestic abuse and sexual assault.

The celebrated British writer said in a blog post that she was disclosing the information to give context to her controversial past comments about transgender women.

"This isn't an easy piece to write," Rowling said in a 3,695-word essay on gender identity and her own troubled past.

"I've been in the public eye now for over 20 years and have never talked publicly about being a domestic abuse and sexual assault survivor," the 54-year-old author wrote. "This isn't because I'm ashamed those things happened to me, but because they're traumatic to revisit and remember."

Rowling caused a scandal last weekend when she pointed to the use of the phrase "people who menstruate" in an op-ed article by Devex, a media platform for the global development community.

"I'm sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?"

The tweet forced Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe to apologise to trans women who may have been offended by Rowling's remark.

"Transgender women are women," Radcliffe wrote in a post for The Trevor Project website.

The feud dated back to comments from December in which Rowling expressed support for a woman who had lost her job over what her employer deemed to be "transphobic" tweets.

Rowling said on Wednesday that "accusations and threats from trans activists have been bubbling in my Twitter timeline" ever since.

"Huge numbers of women are justifiably terrified by the trans activists; I know this because so many have got in touch with me to tell their stories," she wrote.

Rowling ended her post by affirming that she was "a survivor (and) certainly not a victim".

"I haven't written this essay in the hope that anybody will get out a violin for me, not even a teeny-weeny one," she said. "I've only mentioned my past because, like every other human being on this planet, I have a complex backstory, which shapes my fears, my interests and my opinions."

Meanwhile, Warner Bros, the studio behind the Harry Potter movie series (2001 to 2011), said its "position on inclusiveness is well established".

The comment from the studio hinted that it disagreed with Rowling's position on transgender people, but stopped short of criticising Rowling or saying it would sever ties with the author.

The film series, based on Rowling's books about a boy wizard, earned more than US$9 billion at the box office and the franchise is among the most valuable in Hollywood, with spin-off movies, theme parks, toys and distribution rights still generating millions in revenue.

