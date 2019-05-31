J.K. Rowling opens new chapter with four Harry Potter e-books

LONDON - J.K. Rowling wants to keep you further under her spell.

The author is set to release four new Harry Potter e-books in June, with the non-fiction stories hinged on lessons studied at the fictional Hogwarts School Of Witchcraft And Wizardry.

Rowling, 53, was inspired to cast a wider readership net after the British Library held an exhibition in 2017 about Potter, whose exploits have been turned into movie blockbusters and theme park attractions.

"Prepare to delve deeper into the rich history of magic (be it our own Muggle history, or the magical world created by J.K. Rowling) with this new series of e-book shorts," said a statement on the Pottermore website.

"In addition to exploring the origins of magic through history and folklore, the e-book shorts will also feature notes, manuscript pages and charming sketches as previously seen in Harry Potter: A History Of Magic (exhibition)."

The first two e-books will be released on June 27.

Rowling launched the first book in her popular fantasy series in 1997.