JJ Lin's Stay With You at No. 1 on U1000's list of favourite Mandopop songs

SINGAPORE - Home-grown Mandopop star JJ Lin clinched the top spot in radio station UFM100.3's U1000 - a campaign to pick the best 1000 songs in Mandopop of all time, now in its eighth edition - on Friday (May 15).

Stay With You, released in January, is dedicated to front-line workers combating the coronavirus pandemic. It is performed and composed by Lin, with lyrics by Stefanie Sun.

The Singapore Press Holdings' radio station announced the top 100 songs in a live music countdown broadcast via Facebook - which garnered the attention of both Lin and Sun. Sun liked the video and commented with emoticons on the livestream after the top song was announced at 7pm.

Lin's music production company JFJ Productions left a comment as well, thanking fans for their supporting and added: "Music has the ability to comfort, warm and encourage. In this difficult time, hold on to love and hope."

The runner-up was Won't Cry (2019), a collaboration between Mandopop king Jay Chou and Mayday's frontman Ashin, while Taiwanese singer-songwriter Eric Chou took third place with What's Wrong, a track from his EP last year (2019).

Lin, who also clinched U1000's top spot last year with Little Big Us (2017), had two other songs in the top 20 this year: The Right Time (2019) and The Story Of Us (2019).

But the singer with the most number of songs on the chart was Jay Chou - with 35. Sun was close behind with 30 tracks, including hits like Encounter (2011). Veteran Taiwanese band Mayday had 27 songs, including Suddenly Missing You So Bad (2013); while long-time girl group S.H.E had 25 songs that made the cut.

The 1000 songs were voted in by listeners from 2,000 nominated songs.