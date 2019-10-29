JJ Lin's 'drip bag' offered for sale

NANJING • There have been reports of chopsticks and wet wipes supposedly used by celebrities that were later put up for sale. Now, even a drip bag - said to be used by Singapore singer JJ Lin - has been offered for sale online.

Lin, 38, who was in Zhenjiang city in China's Jiangsu province last Saturday on the latest leg of his Sanctuary 2.0 World Tour, was reportedly unwell due to the weather. After his show, he went to Zhenjiang First People's Hospital where he was put on a drip, the Chinese media reported.

A netizen, believed to be a staff member of the hospital, then offered a drip bag and syringe supposedly used by Lin for sale online.

The netizen posted a photo showing the Chinese character "Lin", his age and room number on the items. Anyone interested was asked to message him or her on WeChat.

The action drew condemnation from netizens, with several calling for disciplinary action against the staff member. The netizen said in a later post the drip bag and syringe have been "taken by a fan".

This is not the first such incident. Earlier this month, a pair of chopsticks used by singer Kris Wu and wet wipes used by actress Angelababy were offered for sale online.

Lin's hospital stay seemed to have brought joy to staff. In a video circulating on the Internet, some nurses and hospital staff were shown taking turns to lie and roll on a bed said to have been used by the singer during his stay.

Yesterday, the hospital posted on its Weibo account that the staff involved in the incident have been suspended and would be dealt with soon. It said investigations showed the medical waste had been discarded according to regulations.

Meanwhile, Lin's agency, JFJ Productions, said in a statement that it deeply regretted the leaking of personal information by hospital staff and said it was confident the hospital would deal with the incident appropriately.