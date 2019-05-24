JJ Lin to stage concert in Singapore and Kuala Lumpur in December

SINGAPORE - Mandopop star JJ Lin has announced he will be back in Singapore this December with a concert.

Local concert promoter Unusual Entertainment posted a video of the star preparing for his tour titled Sanctuary 2.0 on Friday (May 24). At the end of the video, the words, "Coming soon!", were shown along with two dates - Dec 7 for Kuala Lumpur and Dec 21 for Singapore.

Ticketing and venue detailsfor the shows have yet to be released.

The home-grown singer held four sold-out shows at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in August 2018 during the run of his Sanctuary World Tour. He was originally slated to perform two nights, but buoyed by strong demand from fans to see him on home ground, two more shows were added.

Tickets for his previous concert ranged from $148 to $348 and sold out quickly after they went on sale.

The show was picked as one of the year's best Asian concerts by The Straits Times.

Lin is one of Singapore's most successful singers with both popular and critical acclaim. He bagged the coveted Best Mandarin Male Singer award at the Golden Melody Awards in 2014 and 2016.