JJ Lin diagnosed with HFMD

Home-grown Mandopop singer JJ Lin has revealed that he was diagnosed recently with hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD).

The 38-year-old singer told the audience at a concert in Chongqing, China, last Saturday he had a fever recently and went to a hospital. He was diagnosed with HFMD, which mostly affects young children, although adults can also contract it.

HFMD is spread from person to person by direct contact with the nasal discharge, saliva, faeces and fluid of an infected person. Symptoms include ulcers in the mouth, rash on the hands and feet, sore throat and fever.

Lin said he had more than 70 ulcers in his mouth. According to Chinese daily Lianhe Wanbao, he told the audience: "I'm not feeling well these few days, so I might not be in peak condition. Regardless, I hope that even if I don't speak, your screams and enthusiasm won't stop."

He had reportedly felt unwell during the Jiangsu leg of his Sanctuary 2.0 World Tour held on Oct 26.

Chinese media reported that he visited Zhenjiang First People's Hospital after the concert.

The visit sparked headlines after someone reportedly offered a drip bag and syringe supposedly used by Lin for sale online. A video of nurses taking turns to lie on a bed said to have been used by Lin when he was in the hospital also circulated on the Internet.

The staff involved have been suspended and Lin's agency, JFJ Productions, said in a statement that it deeply regretted the leaking of personal information by staff who ignored professional ethics.

Lin's Sanctuary 2.0 World Tour will be held at Singapore's National Stadium on Dec 21 and 22.