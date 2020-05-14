JJ Lin caught parking his BMW illegally in Taipei

Singaporean singer-songwriter JJ Lin, who is based in Taiwan, was spotted illegally parking his car, a BMW M2.

The 39-year-old was in Taipei's East District on May 5, checking up on the pre-opening preparations for the launch of his new cafe and boutique, Hong Kong tabloid Apple Daily reported.

Lin had parked his car illegally on the sidewalk outside the shop, setting a "bad example", the newspaper said.

Lin's management responded to the report by explaining that as the storefront was still under renovation, there were no designated parking spots. It also issued an apology for breaking the rules and blocking pedestrians.

But this was not the first time the Mandopop singer has been caught for illegal parking.

In May 2019, he reportedly parked his Ferrari 458 at the roadside near a eatery in Taipei as there was no parking space available. After he parked, he met a friend at the eatery.

But he constantly monitored the parking situation and when a parking space became available, he took it. Still, his manager described Lin's act as setting a bad example for others, and the singer apologised.