J.J. Abrams close to inking content deal with Warner

LOS ANGELES • The sweet talk was along these lines: "Sign with us - we can offer you spectacular opportunities" and "Have I mentioned how brilliant you are?".

So went the courtship of producer J.J. Abrams by Apple, NBCUniversal, WarnerMedia and other entertainment companies over the past six months, as they scrambled to secure creative content for their streaming services.

The contest neared a conclusion on Monday, with lawyers for Abrams in final negotiations with Warner for a multi-year partnership valued at about US$500 million (S$685.5 million).

WarnerMedia will get a first look at projects developed by Bad Robot, the company run by Abrams and his wife, producer Katie McGrath.

The deal covers movies, television shows, video games, consumer products, music and digital content for a WarnerMedia streaming service set to arrive early next year.

It is not known if the deal will still allow Abrams to work with other companies.

The proliferation of streaming services has supercharged the market for producers with a track record of delivering hits.

It started in 2017, when Netflix signed Grey's Anatomy (2005 to present) creator Shonda Rhimes to a multi-year, nine-figure contract.

Last year, Warner locked up Greg Berlanti, producer of shows such as Riverdale (2017 to present) and The Flash (2014 to present), with a contract worth more than US$300 million.

The last time Bad Robot orchestrated a bidding war for its services was in 2006.

It was a heady moment for Abrams, who had been a Disney-based supplier of television juggernauts such as Lost (2004 to 2010) and Alias (2001 to 2006).

When Paramount won Bad Robot's movie business, the studio compared Abrams with iconic director Steven Spielberg.

Bad Robot has grown considerably since then.

According to IMDbPro, an entertainment-industry database, it has more than 50 movies and shows in development or production.

The slate includes Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker, which Abrams directed for Disney and has been scheduled for release in theatres on Dec 20.

Paramount had a mixed experience with Bad Robot, especially when it came to original concepts.

The action horror movie Cloverfield was a breakout hit in 2008, costing about US$25 million to make and taking in US$171 million worldwide.

But the sequel, The Cloverfield Paradox (2018), was considered so theatrically unviable that Paramount sold it to Netflix.

Paramount was also frustrated that Abrams chose to direct two Star Wars films for Disney - the first was The Force Awakens in 2015 - rather than focusing on Paramount directorial projects.

Ms McGrath, who is Bad Robot's co-chief executive, played a major role in the negotiations with WarnerMedia.

She made it clear in March, for instance, that the leadership of Warner Bros was an issue.

At the time, the studio's chief executive was Mr Kevin Tsujihara.

An investigation by The Hollywood Reporter uncovered an effort by Mr Tsujihara to have a woman with whom he had an extramarital sexual relationship cast in Warner films and shows. WarnerMedia subsequently ousted him.

Ms McGrath also helped found Time's Up, an organisation that works to combat sexual harassment on a wide scale.

