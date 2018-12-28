Jet Li’s photo of daughters has public cooing

Jet Li, who rarely shares pictures of his family, posted a photograph of him and his teenage daughters on Christmas Day. PHOTO: JET LI/INSTAGRAM
Netizens are gushing over Chinese action star Jet Li's teenage daughters as he shared a rare photo of them on his Instagram account.

On Christmas Day, he posted a picture of him with his daughters Jane, 18, and Jada, 16, who both donned black jumpsuits and high heels and sported flowing locks. The caption was: "Wishing you a Merry Christmas from my family to yours."

Immediately, social media users left comments about how cute and beautiful the girls were.

As the 55-year-old actor rarely shares pictures of his family, some netizens wondered if he was paving their way into show business.

Jane and Jada are his daughters from his second marriage to former Hong Kong actress Nina Li Chi. He has two other daughters, Taimi and Si, with his ex-wife and ex-actress Huang Qiuyan.

Other social media users commented on how healthy the actor looked. In May, a photo of a tired-looking Li, who has been battling hyperthyroidism, had alarmed fans.

He responded shortly after on Facebook: "I'm doing great and feeling great!"

