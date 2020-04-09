Coronavirus: Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake celebrate son's fifth birthday by donating to two NGOs

American celebrity couple Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel might not be able to hold a big party to celebrate their son Silas' fifth birthday due to the coronavirus pandemic, but they still marked the occasion in a special way.

On Wednesday (April 8), Biel wrote on Instagram: "This little man is 5 today! We're at home, covered in Legos and birthday cake right now... To celebrate his big birthday, we're supporting @savethechildren and @feedingamerica, who are doing so much good work to keep kids and families healthy and fed during this time."

The 7th Heaven (1996 to 2007) actress, who just turned 38 in March, urged her fans to scroll through their old photos and post one which would bring them joy during the current testing time.

Biel herself posted a 2019 photo of her hoisting Silas to her shoulder and posing with her toned left arm on her hip.

Singer Timberlake, 39, also shared the post on his Instagram Stories, with the caption, "Our dude is 5!!" and a mind-blown emoji.

Biel told talkshow host Ellen DeGeneres on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2019 that her son loves Lego toys and good jokes.

Biel and Timberlake seemed to have put behind an incident late last year in which Timberlake was photographed behaving intimately with another actress. Timberlake later apologised to his wife for his lapse in judgment.

