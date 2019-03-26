Jennifer Lopez takes daughter to shop in H&M outlet but does not dress down

NEW YORK - Maybe Jennifer Lopez was trying to teach daughter Emme how to stretch the allowance given to her. So the singer took her to a H&M outlet in New York to stock up on affordable clothes.

But netizens noted that Lopez, 49, did not dress down herself.

The Himalayan crocodile Birkin bag she took along cost US$100,000 (S$135,000).

Lopez kept paparazzi snapping away, turning heads in a US$695 Vince belted wool coat, paired with US$490 Alexander McQueen white platform sneakers and US$60 sunglasses, which are from her, and fiance Alex Rodriguez's recently-released Quay Australia capsule collection.

She did not take off her eyewear, not because she wanted to avoid being recognised. "Sunglasses are my accessory of self-expression," she had said before. "I can wear them from the gym to the red carpet."

She also wore the ring given to her by Rodriguez, 43. It has been valued as high as US$5 million, according to some jewellers contacted by People magazine.

Emme, 11, her daughter with former husband, singer Marc Anthony, was spotted leaving the store but without carrying her purchases.

That task fell to Lopez's younger sister Lynda, which did not go down well with some netizens.

They questioned why Lopez was spoiling her, even if she curbed Emme's shopping expenses.