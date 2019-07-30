Jennifer Lopez gets Porsche birthday gift but there's one problem: She has not driven for ages

It is a gift that will drive others mad with envy.

But when Jennifer Lopez was given a Porsche by fiance Alex Rodriguez for her 50th birthday, it drove her into panic instead.

He wanted her to test-drive the red-hot machine.

The superstar that she is, the singer is used to being chauffeured around,and Lopez has not had to be in the driver's seat for ages.

In a video posted on YouTube, she is seen being led blindfolded to the car.

"What the hell? What is that?" she says after she is allowed to see the surprise gift.

"I've never driven a car like that.

"I've never had a car like this."

But she gamely gets into the red car, with Rodriguez beside her in the passenger seat.

He says in jest: "Can I get a double seat-belt?"

Despite her initial fears, Lopez has no trouble getting the car to move.

"Don't celebrate yet, we haven't landed," Rodriguez says.

Lopez breezily replies: "I got it, I got it. Baby, I know how to drive. I remember."