Jennifer Lopez donates year's supply of food to US school after reading about hungry pupil

Schoolchildren should be hungry for knowledge, not yearning for food.

This is the belief of superstar singer Jennifer Lopez, who has come to the aid of Jacksboro Elementary School in Tennessee in the United States.

Lopez, 50, read a Facebook post put up by a teacher who said she was moved to tears after a pupil told her that he was often hungry.

That revelation prompted other teachers to pool money for several weeks of food for the pupil.

Lopez wrote online: "When we saw this story, it brought tears not only to my eyes, but Alex Rodriguez's (her fiance) as well."

She revealed that the couple are part-owners "in a company called Tiller & Hatch and we decided to donate a year's worth of yummy, healthy meals for the students and their school's food pantry".

She added: "We are happy to be in business with partners who also believe no child should ever have to go to sleep hungry."

Lopez shared a video of her talking with the teacher and pupils in the Tennessee school.

"My mum was a teacher and it was such a moving story to us that we wanted to help," she told them.