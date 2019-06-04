Jennifer Lopez bares her abs as she accepts Fashion Icon award

There are "icons, but there is only one Jennifer Lopez", the singer's fiance Alex Rodriguez posted, along with a photo of the duo heading to a glamorous event on Monday (June 3) in a limousine.

The occasion was the Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards, where Lopez picked up a Fashion Icon statuette.

The 49-year-old turned up in a Ralph Lauren ensemble which bared her well-known toned abs (above). In her acceptance speech, she spoke about her learning curve with fashion.

"I started making records in the 1990s, in the era of the waif and the supermodel. But once I was introduced to those people, like in this room, my life changed.

"Sitting in the design rooms of Oscar de la Renta, Versace, Dolce and Gabbana, Gucci and so many of you guys here tonight, people who designed and allowed me to get into their designs (with) curves like me.

"And slowly, as curves began to be embraced, the girl who wanted to combine street style with couture began to blossom, and I'm grateful to all of you for that."

Lopez joins previous Fashion Icon recipients such as supermodel Naomi Campbell and pop stars Beyonce and Rihanna.