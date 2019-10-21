Jennifer Lawrence marries art dealer

BOSTON • Actress Jennifer Law-rence, 29, has dated a string of big names, from Coldplay frontman Chris Martin to director Darren Aronofsky.

But it is art dealer Cooke Maroney, 34, who has stolen her heart, with Lawrence saying in a recent interview that he is "just the best person I've ever met in my whole life".

She added: "It was a very, very easy decision."

Last Saturday, the two tied the knot in Rhode Island, cheered on by 150 guests who included singer Adele, comedienne Amy Schumer and actress Emma Stone.

Lawrence and Maroney, who were reported to be an item last year, got engaged in February.

Lawrence won an Oscar for Best Actress in 2013 playing a young widow with borderline personality disorder in romance movie Silver Linings Playbook, and played the protagonist Katniss Everdeen in the film adaptations of The Hunger Games (2012 to 2015).

She is likely to keep to a time-honoured script for family harmony.

She once told Glamour magazine: "Everybody has this idea: You have children and your entire life is complete. That's how I imagine it.

"I imagine I'll have children and then my whole life will just seem complete."