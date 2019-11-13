Jennifer Aniston wins Icon prize at People's Choice Awards

LOS ANGELES • Jennifer Aniston was celebrated at the People's Choice Awards with an Icon prize.

Here are other talking points from the event held in Los Angeles.

ICON AWARD

Jennifer Aniston, 50, said: "When I first heard I had won this award, the first thing I thought was... have I been around this long? As actors, we don't do this for the critics or for each other or to make our families proud.

PEOPLE'S CHAMPION WINNER

Pink, a singer, said: "I don't care about your politics, I care about your kids. I care about decency and humanity and kindness. Kindness today is an act of rebellion... there is a planet that needs help. Stop fighting each other and help each other."

"We do this for the money. No, I'm kidding, we do it for you guys. We really do. You all have been so good to me over the years, I love you too."

FASHION ICON AWARD

Gwen Stefani, a singer, said: "I used to feel like, 'That (fashion) is for the rich people, I'm just going to go to the thrift store and make my own thing,' and that's what I did my whole life and now here I am with this award."

The winners of 42 categories were based on more than one billion votes cast.