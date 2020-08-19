Jenner surprises with no make-up

LOS ANGELES • To say that Kylie Jenner is invested in the beauty industry, or that she likes make-up, would be an understatement.

Despite her age, the 23-year-old media personality is almost a billionaire due to the success of her make-up company, Kylie Cosmetics, which was formed six years ago in 2014.

That is why netizens were caught off guard when she shared a pre-make-up selfie with her 190 million Instagram followers on Sunday.

Apparently completely make-up-free, Jenner showed off her glowing skin, befitting someone who owns a skincare range - Kylie Skin - which was launched in May last year.

The star of the reality television series Keeping Up With The Kardashians also shared a series of videos detailing her make-up routine using Kylie Cosmetics products. These include the Almond Bronzer, the Queen Drip highlighter as well as two blushes that she mixes together - Baddie on the Block and Winter Kiss.

She then shared a post-make-up selfie. Netizens were stunned by the transformative powers of good make-up, although others were sceptical as to whether a filter was used.