Jean-Michel Jarre goes to court again over dad's will

PARIS • Electronic music pioneer Jean-Michel Jarre (above) wants another hearing. He will mount a fresh challenge to the will of his Hollywood composer-father, taking his case to the European Court of Human Rights after he was disinherited.

That move comes after he lost his bid in a French court to overturn the will of Oscar-winning Maurice, who wrote the scores for Doctor Zhivago (1965) and Lawrence Of Arabia (1962).

"My sister Stefanie and I are taking our case to the European Court of Human Rights, over the failure to respect our familial rights and for excessive infringement of our legal security," the French artist wrote in Friday's edition of the Le Parisien newspaper.

Another giant of French music, rocker Johnny Hallyday, also disinherited his children and they have become embroiled in a highly public battle with his widow Laeticia.

Jarre, 69, said "the right to inherit is not only about money, it has ramifications in more important areas such as the protection of family ties, and for creatives, the spiritual rights of artists".

In September last year, France's Supreme Court ruled in line with the wishes of Maurice, who died in 2009 of cancer.

He had bequeathed all his property to his last wife through a "family trust", a valid legal structure under Californian law.

"Forbidding access to a photo or to a personal possession of one's father or mother. That is what is shocking," Jarre said.

"There are also dozens of requests to use the works of our father that arrive at my house and which remain unanswered," he added.

Jarre has performed some of history's largest concerts over a four-decade career.

He was the first Western musician to perform in China after the Cultural Revolution and played a city-wide light and music show in Houston in 1986 to celebrate the Nasa space programme.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE