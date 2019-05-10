Jay Chou to perform here in January

Mandopop king Jay Chou is coming back to Singapore with his new concert world tour in January next year.

The Taiwanese singer-songwriter will perform two shows - on Jan 10 and 11 - at the National Stadium, making him the first Asian artist to stage two shows at the venue.

This will be his eighth concert tour, but the tour's name and ticketing details have not been released.

Chou, 40, performed single shows at the National Stadium in 2016 and last year. On both occasions, about 40,000 fans showed up.

The performances were noted for their elaborate sets, eye-catching choreography and several guest performers.

Tickets to his last concert tour here last year sold out in a few hours.

Most recently, he also took to the Padang Stage at the Formula One Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix in September last year, singing hit songs such as Nunchucks, Dad, I'm Home and Love Confession.

This tour will celebrate his 20 years in the music business. He released his debut album, Jay, in 2000, and has more than 14 albums and 150 songs under his belt.