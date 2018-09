Mandopop king Jay Chou was the headlining act at the Padang Stage of the Formula 1 2018 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix last night.

Wielding a pair of bright neon nunchucks against a backdrop of striking video visuals, the Taiwanese singer revved up the crowd of 45,000 with Nunchucks, one of his earlier hits, in a suit embellished with multi-coloured lights.

He last performed here at the National Stadium in January.